ENOC unveils its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

By WAM

The ENOC Group today unveiled its plans to present one of the most compelling pavilions at the Expo 2020 Dubai, which will underline ENOC’s industry leadership through the overarching theme, "Reimagine Energy", designed to inspire and intrigue visitors over the six-month-long mega event, which opens on 20th October, 2020.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said, "As the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, we are presenting an innovative and fully immersive experience that challenges the conventional understanding of energy and offers inspiring insights on how we can all partner in shaping the future of energy."

Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General, Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "ENOC has been a key player in the global energy industry and an important contributor to the growth and progress of the UAE. Expo 2020, the world’s greatest show of human brilliance and achievement is an ideal platform for ENOC to showcase how it is working to shape a more sustainable and innovative future for the energy sector and we look forward to experiencing this at its interactive pavilion."

The architectural theme of the pavilion draws on the design of oil storage tanks with five distinct structures including four "houses" taking visitors on an unprecedented multi-sensory journey through four distinctive narratives: Discovery, what energy is; Harness, what energy enables; Collaborate, what energy needs; and Reimagine, what energy promises.

Aligned with the Expo 2020 Dubai’s theme, "Connecting minds, creating the future", and the organisation’s partnership philosophy, the ENOC pavilion will also feature "The Hive", a dedicated space for government and industry stakeholders to engage in finding answers to the industry’s unanswered questions.

In a first-of-its-kind journey, visitors can also "feel" the energy through the use of ultrasound, audio-visual narratives, sensory experiences, kinetic installations and interactive projections. The pavilion will be live for 173 days, offering 1,730 hours of live experiences for hundreds of thousands of visitors.