Enormous responsibility rests on mothers to protect their families under challenging circumstances: Sheikha Fatima

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) said the UAE leadership is attaching paramount importance to establishing a conducive environment for Emirati women to groom qualified generations capable of managing state institutions and spearheading the development drive.

"The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, along with their brothers, Their Highnesses, the Rulers of the Emirates, see mothers as the cornerstone of human society. God Almighty provides mothers with immeasurable fortitude, kindness and mercy that enable them to survive hardships, and raise their kids on a sound ethical basis. And under the tough circumstances the world is going through due to the COVID-19 outbreak, an enormous responsibility rests on mothers to protect their families under such challenging circumstances and get them to comply with the precautionary and preventive measures taken by world governments to survive the impact of this pandemic," said H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak in a statement marking the Mother's Day, observed annually on March 21st.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak highlighted the call made by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed recently at Qasr Al Bahar Majlis in the presence of a number of Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials, for paying particular care to parents and elderly people and maintaining their wellbeing and safety under the current challenging circumstances by minimizing their presence in crowded places, specially during social occasions until the nation can survive the current period without inflicting harm on any segments of society.

Sheikha Fatima expressed hope that mothers can match the scale of responsibility entrusted to them and to fulfil the ambitions of the UAE leadership to set an example of giving and achievements and be a role model for their kids in instilling noble values and principles in the society.

"On the occasion of the Mother's Day, we extol the mothers of our martyrs and tell them that you all have instilled in our society noble humanitarian value of sacrifices, determination and fortitude. And whilst observing this occasion in and out of the country, we congratulate all women of the world on their ability to survive hardships and challenges in their quest to provide generations of young leaders capable of spearheading the development drive in their nation," she added.

