Entertainment destinations temporarily closed in Ajman on coronavirus concerns

By WAM

The Ajman Department of Economic Development and Ajman Tourism Development Department have directed entertainment destinations in the emirate to temporarily suspend operations effective Sunday, March 15th, until the end of the month, as part of the precautionary measures taken nationwide to curb the proliferation of the coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak.

In a joint circular issued today, the two departments said inspection campaigns will be carried out across movie theatres and videogame centres and lounges in the emirate to ensure compliance.

