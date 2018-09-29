EPAA celebrates Arab Agriculture Day

By Wam

Sharjah’s Environment and Protected Areas Authority, EPAA, on Thursday, organised an event for the Arab Agriculture Day in the botanical section of the Natural History & Botanical Museum.

The Day is marked on 27th September every year.

The event, held under the theme "Local Plants are the Solution to Sustaining our Groundwater", was aimed at visitors to the museum. The visitors enjoyed the event and expressed their appreciation to the EPAA for its efforts to protect and preserve the environment, and for promoting environmental awareness through a variety of programmes, events and activities.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, "We are keen to celebrate Arab Agriculture Day, which has been an important day since September 27th 1972, when the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development, AOAD, began its work as the first Arab organisation concerned with the development of the agricultural sector in implementation of an Arab League resolution. EPAA has been celebrating this day since then, each time. We choose a topic related to agricultural development and food security issues, and that becomes the theme for the day’s activities."

Al Suwaidi pointed out that the environment in the UAE is characterised by a wide diversity of trees, shrubs, and plants, most of which are aesthetically pleasing. The streets, squares and gardens in the UAE are decorated with plants that are suitable for the environmental conditions, specifically in terms of temperature, water salinity, water consumption, and the need for care.

"It is important to pay attention to the plants that beautify the roads and streets, I must also mention the great care and attention with which H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, established the Protected Areas, the seed bank for the conservation of perennial plants and trees, the Desert Botanical Garden, and the annual afforestation program at Manthar Reserve," she said.

Al Suwaidi explained that the Arab Agriculture Day event was aimed at increasing awareness about the UAE’s local plants and reduce the consumption of groundwater, highlight local plants and their benefits to the environment in comparison to other ornamental plants that harm the environment with their high consumption of groundwater.

Hisa Al-Shamsi, in-charge of Museum of Natural History and Botany said, "The event included a display comparing local plants to other ornamental plants, a botanical frame, information stands, local plants that can be used as roadside decoration, and a workshop on plants that survive in a desert environment."

Agriculture is the world’s oldest and most important discovery. The Agricultural Revolution was a significant time period that changed people’s lives. The discovery of agriculture allowed humans to make significant changes that led to improved health and food and better living conditions.