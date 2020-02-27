EPAA concludes 'We Grow Mangroves at Our School' sustainable tree initiative

By WAM

To raise students’ awareness about the importance of mangrove trees and ways to preserve them, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, EPAA, organised a closing ceremony for the sustainable tree initiative.

Three hundred public and private schools across the UAE took part in the initiative, organised in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Sharjah Private Education Authority. Outstanding schools were honoured at the ceremony.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, "As part of EPAA’s efforts to educate people and raise awareness about the mangrove, a sustainable tree, for the fifth year in a row, more than 3,000 mangrove seedlings were planted at 300 public and private schools across the UAE. As part of the Sustainable Tree Initiative, a diverse 8-day programme of activities was implemented from January 26th to February 4th, 2020."

The programme included a day for male and female students, departments, teachers and parents to plant mangrove seedlings. In addition, individuals working at organisations targeted by the schools also planted seedlings. The initiative aimed to raise community awareness about the importance of preserving mangrove trees and protecting them from logging given their past and present status and importance.

"Mangrove trees are a form of national heritage to which Emiratis have long been attached," she added.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that the initiative aimed to achieve several goals. These included reflecting H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah’s vision and directives by conserving the environment and biodiversity, helping to educate students about species of perennial trees – especially mangrove trees which are native to the UAE – and boosting students’ awareness about the importance of mangrove trees and their benefits.

