EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lubricants range

ENOC Group’s EPPCO Lubricants will supply Dubai Corporate for Ambulance Services’ fleet with its lubricants range to ensure timely healthcare response for the community.

Khalifa Al Al Darrai, CEO of Dubai Corporate for Ambulance Services, said, "We thank EPPCO Lubricants for their cooperation. This initiative demonstrates the importance of coming together as one unified front and support our nation during these difficult times and how we, as stakeholders and members of the community should collectively fight this pandemic.

"EPPCO Lubricants will supply the entire fleet with 3,000 litres of oil lubricants. The initiative will add to the ease of Dubai Ambulance, enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring that patients are transported to hospitals in a timely manner to receive the medical care they need."

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC Group, said, "The supply of oil lubricants for the Dubai Ambulance fleet is our tribute to the brave professionals at Dubai Ambulance and the Ministry of Health and underlines our commitment to support our community in every way we can EPPCO Lubricants, a joint venture between ENOC and Chevron Al Khaleej, distributes ENOC and Caltex branded lubricants and greases in the UAE.

