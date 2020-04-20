ERC begins "Your Medicine to Your Home" initiative in Sharjah

By WAM

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, medical centre in Sharjah has begun the "Your Medicine to Your Home" initiative, which will benefit 800 people with chronic diseases, including 350 elderly people.

As part of the programme, the centre will deliver medicines to beneficiaries on a monthly basis, in line with health instructions for people to remain at home, under the framework of the precautionary measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The initiative will focus on elderly people, as they face higher risks of being infected with the virus.

Regarding the programme, Abdullah Ghanim Al Muhairi, Director of the centre, said, "The implementation of the initiative aims to support people with chronic diseases during the current health crisis. Its beneficiaries have praised the initiative and appreciated the efforts of the ERC’s recruits."

The adoption of the initiative will include creating a new database of beneficiaries and calling them prior to delivery. Pharmacists will also prepare the medicines for each patient and deliver them in a refrigerated car to prevent spoilage.

The number of patients registered with the centre at the end of the first quarter of 2020 reached 17,807 people, including 9,227 people with chronic diseases and 8,580 people using other services provided by the centre for free, since its establishment in 2008.

