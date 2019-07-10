ERC launches Eid Al Adha Campaign

By Wam

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, launched its Eid Al Adha Campaign for 2019, under the theme, "Eid is on Us," at its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The campaign aims to support needy families by allocating AED5.6 million that will benefit 223,419 people.

In his statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary-General of Local Affairs at the ERC, said, "Under the leadership’s directives, today witnessed the launch of this year’s Eid Al Adha Campaign, which will be implemented both inside and outside the country, and will benefit 40,000 people in the UAE, as well as other beneficiaries in 78 countries."

Al Mansouri explained that the launch of this year’s campaign coincides with the ERC’s initiatives for the Year of Tolerance, which is witnessing the humanitarian support of donors and other charitable people from various segments of the UAE community.

The ERC’s humanitarian projects and programmes both inside and outside the UAE have progressed in terms of quantity and quality, to keep pace with the giving and financial support offered by the ERC’s humanitarian partners and charitable UAE citizens and residents.