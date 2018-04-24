ERC organises group weddings for 2,200 people from 8 Yemeni governorates

Under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, is organising a series of group weddings for 2,200 people from eight Yemeni governorates.

The ERC will cover the requirements of the weddings and their preparations, to achieve the social and humanitarian objectives of its specialist initiatives.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, stated that the UAE aims to assist Yemeni families in achieving stability and enhancing their living conditions, and the youth are a key part of Yemen’s reconstruction and development.

He added that the group weddings in several Yemeni governorates will coincide with the Year of Zayed, and are part of the UAE’s response to calls for aid and assistance from various areas of the country.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said that Sheikh Hamdan is always monitoring the humanitarian situation in Yemen and the work of the ERC’s rescue teams in the country while always responding to its requirements. The ERC has also become the most active organisation in Yemen, he added.