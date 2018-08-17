ERC supports Quran-teaching workshop in sign language in Aden

By Wam

Supported by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, the Romooz Development Organisation for the Deaf in Aden has organised a workshop to teach Noble Quran for students with learning difficulties, in the sign language under the slogan, "The best among you (Muslims) are those who learn the Qur'an and teach it."

E'tidal Abdulhamid, the Workshop Supervisor, thanked the UAE, represented by its top humanitarian arm, the ERC, for supporting disabled people, explaining that the ERC suggested the idea of conducting the workshop in the sign language.

The ERC has sponsored many events for disabled people, including the International Down Syndrome Day, holding training courses with the Al Hayat Association for Integrated Mental Programmes, as well as workshops for people with hearing difficulties.