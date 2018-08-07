ERC to implement Eid al-Adha campaign across 77 countries

By Wam

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, announced on Monday the launch of its latest Eid al-Adha campaign, titled, 'Their Happiness is our Eid'.

In line with the Year of Zayed, the AED7.6 million campaign aims to benefit 352,319 individuals within the UAE, and to reach underprivileged persons across 77 countries around the world.

The ERC campaign along with the authority's other humanitarian programmes cover the needs of the vulnerable and needy in Jordan, Albania, Afghanistan, Uganda, Bahrain, Bosnia and Montenegro, Cape Verde, Senegal, the Sudan, the Philippines, the Maldives, Morocco, Niger, India, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Benin, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Thailand, Turkey, Lebanon, Liberia, Netherlands, Tanzania, Tunisia, Togo, Chad, Gambia, Togo, Comoros, South Africa, Djibouti, Romania, Ivory Coast, Sri Lanka, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Serbia, Iraq, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Ghana, Vietnam, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kenya, Mali, Mongolia, Somalia, Egypt, Mauritania, Mauritius, Nigeria, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, Algeria, Mexico, Ireland, Italy, Chile, Singapore, Swaziland, Malaysia, Brazil, China, Belarus, Armenia, Ukraine, Mozambique, Macedonia, Yemen and Greece.