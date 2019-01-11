ET allocates 6,000 school buses to transport students in second term

By Wam

Emirates Transport, ET, has announced its readiness to commence transport services to 716 public and private schools for the beginning of the second term of the academic year 2018/2019.

The Corporation has allocated 6,000 school buses to transport students to their schools in various cities and regions of the state smoothly, flexibly and regularly, according to Abdullah bin Swaif Al Ghufli, Executive Director of ET’s School Transport Division Al Ghufli stated that thousands of routine maintenance and inspection operations were carried out on ET’s school bus fleet in order to ensure its readiness to transport students with the highest safety standards.

"These measures are part of periodic efforts to ensure the technical and mechanical safety of all school buses, which will be ready to straddle more than 7,000 regular bus routes throughout the country to transport more than 246,000 students," he concluded.