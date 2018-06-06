ET reminds drivers, general public of road safety during Ramadan

As part of its annual Ramadan road safety campaign, Emirates Transport, ET, has targeted school transportation drivers, as well as those working for government and private-sector entities.

Awareness leaflets and booklets in Arabic, English and Urdu were distributed to thousands of drivers across the country.

The federal transport corporation employs nearly 14,300 drivers and has a fleet of more than 25,000 vehicles.

Khalid Shukur, Manager of the Environment and Occupational Health and Safety Department at ET, said the campaign serves as a timely and essential reminder to drivers and forms part of the corporation’s commitment towards providing safe transport.

The campaign also included a number of safety awareness lectures, which reminded drivers of the importance of taking necessary precautions during the Holy month of Ramadan to avoid issues such as fatigue and lack of concentration when operating their vehicles during fasting hours.

These preventative measures include getting enough sleep before working hours, taking a short nap between jobs, eating suhoor (a meal before sunrise) to boost energy levels during the day, and making sure air conditioning units in their vehicles are fully operational.

The campaign also urges drivers to avoid driving aggressively, driving during the period just before iftar when road users tend to be a little more reckless, or driving during the period just after having their iftar meal, when one might feel drowsy.