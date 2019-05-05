Etihad Airways increases frequencies to London Heathrow for summer season

By WAM

Etihad Airways will boost its services from Abu Dhabi to London Heathrow during the busy summer period. The additional flights will be operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, supplementing the current three daily all-Airbus A380 services between both capital cities.

Between 26th May and 22nd June, four daily flights will be operated on the route, increasing to five from 23rd June to 28th September, returning to four daily flights from 29th September to 26th October.

The extra flights are conveniently timed to provide easy connections via Abu Dhabi to and from key destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Etihad’s two-class version of the 787-9 Dreamliner features 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart Seats.