Etihad Airways launches new 'fully-customisable' economy experience

By Wam

Etihad Airways is transforming its economy class flight experience by upgrading its cabins and refurbishing its 23 narrow-body Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.

The renovated cabins will feature ergonomic "extra-spatial design" seats by UK-based Acro, an innovator in the manufacturing of aircraft seats. The retrofit programme, which includes new, personalised wireless streaming entertainment to smartphone and tablet devices, is scheduled for completion in August this year.

Etihad also introduced a new advertising campaign, with Fleetwood Mac’s anthemic classic "Go Your Own Way" as its soundtrack.

Commenting on the announcement, Tony Douglas, Chief Executive Officer of the Etihad Aviation Group, said, "Etihad has always been a challenger brand, shaping the future of travel as the market constantly changes. We are bringing leadership and innovation to economy travel, which we have long established in our award-winning business.

"As part of our ‘Choose Well’ promise, we are empowering our guests with more control over their travel experiences through onboard digital transformation, improved choices and redesigned cabins and products," he added.

The airline is also introducing an improved economy dining concept on all its flights.

On journeys of over three hours, the main course of the core complimentary dining service will be a larger, contemporary, bistro-style meal, which is higher in quality, with a focus on fresh seasonal ingredients and more destination-focused choices.

Complementing the core dining service is the "Sweet or Salty" retail menu offering a tapas box, hot dishes, and premium sweet and savoury snacks, including options for children.

Etihad is also upgrading its blankets, pillows and headrest covers to offer additional comfort.