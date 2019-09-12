Etihad Airways relaunches website as part of ongoing digital transformation

By WAM

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has re-launched etihad.com as part of its continuous commitment to improve the online customer journey, making it easier for guests to plan their trip, search for information, and manage their booking.

The refreshed website is now live globally on all Etihad’s site editions in 16 languages. Redesigned from scratch, guests visiting etihad.com now enjoy faster loading pages, thanks to cleaner redesigned content, images, and graphics. An easier-to-navigate site and a reduction in the number of pages makes it simpler for people to find the information they want.

Frank Meyer, Chief Digital Officer, Etihad Aviation Group said, "Knowing travelers increasingly turn to digital channels to manage their journey, we completely redesigned our website to provide a superior digital experience."

With a larger percentage of consumers accessing etihad.com via mobile, the new website is responsive across any device, be it a smart phone, tablet or desktop, allowing guests to access information quickly and easily, before they reach the airport.

Additionally, 25 percent more guests are now accessing self-service functionalities and checking in online thanks to the newly integrated technology which supports flight tickets booked through all channels. Previously, this was only available to those that booked directly through Etihad.

Future enhancements include a new booking engine to provide a consistent end-to-end user journey which is mobile responsive and features a more user-friendly payment system. Guests looking to travel will be able to pay with cash, Etihad Guest Miles, or a combination of cash plus miles.

The next phase will provide a more seamless digital experience when navigating between Etihad Airways for flight bookings, Etihad Guest for loyalty offers, and Etihad Holidays for packages, with a view to letting guests manage their entire Etihad travel experience in one place.