Etihad Airways to increase flights to London during April

By Wam

Etihad Airways will increase its flights from Abu Dhabi to London Heathrow, from three to up to four daily services, to meet peak demand during the month of April.

Commencing 5th April 2019, the flights will be operated by a two-class Boeing 787-9, featuring Etihad Airways’ next-generation Business and Economy cabins, configured with 299 seats - 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart Seats.

Speaking on the occasion, James Harrison, General Manager for Etihad Airways in the United Kingdom and Ireland, said, "We are thrilled to announce more flights to London during April, in response to increased demand in the lead up to and post the Easter holidays. This is a busy travel time for families looking to enjoy the extended school holiday. This extra service will allow our guests more choice and flexibility with their travel plans."

These services will operate in addition to Etihad Airways’ regularly scheduled 3 daily Abu Dhabi to London services, which will continue to operate with Airbus A380 aircraft, offering Economy, Business, First and The Residence. The additional services will provide more flexibility for guests traveling between both capitals and those connecting onwards to key destinations on Etihad’s global network.