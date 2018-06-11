Etihad Airways to introduce Boeing 787 on Cairo route

Effective 28th October 2018, Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, will introduce a 299-seat next-generation Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on its daily mid-morning EY653 / EY654 schedule from Abu Dhabi to Cairo.

Etihad Airways will operate four daily services, the most frequent number of flights operated by any UAE airline to the Egyptian capital, offering greater choice and optimised timings to benefit business and leisure customers travelling point-to-point between the two cities.

The schedules also provide east-bound connections through Abu Dhabi onto the airline’s network to the Gulf, Indian Subcontinent, North and Southeast Asia and Australia.

Mohammad Al Bulooki, Etihad Airways Executive Vice President Commercial, said, "Etihad Airways has been serving Cairo since 2004 and today it is one of the largest point-to-point markets on our global network, bolstered by the hugely important historic, economic, and cultural ties existing between the UAE and Egypt, and by the large Egyptian community in the emirates, which numbers over 750,000.

"In 2017, Etihad carried almost half a million guests on our multiple daily flights to and from Cairo. The introduction of the state-of-the-art 787 Dreamliner on the popular morning service from Abu Dhabi will provide guests with the latest innovation and technology, award-winning cabins, genuine hospitality and greater choice."

In April 2018, Etihad Airways and EGYPTAIR expanded their codeshare partnership from Abu Dhabi and Cairo to include several African destinations served by the Egyptian flag-carrier from its Cairo hub, including Ndjamena in Chad, Khartoum in Sudan, Entebbe in Uganda, and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, and subject to government approvals, Abuja and Kano in Nigeria, and Asmara in Eritrea.