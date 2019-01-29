Etihad Aviation Group promotes career opportunities for UAE nationals at Tawdheef 2019

By Wam

Etihad Aviation Group showcases career opportunities and UAE National employment programmes at the region’s leading Emiratisation exhibition, Tawdheef 2019.

The exhibition, which takes place from 28th to 30th January at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, will see Etihad launch its 2019 recruitment drive.

The exhibition focuses on recruitment and career development for UAE nationals and offers the perfect platform for Etihad to exhibit its wide range of employment and training opportunities. As well as meeting prospective employers, candidates will have the opportunity to attend many free seminars and workshops at Tawdheef.

Etihad is looking to attract the highest calibre of UAE nationals for a variety of dynamic employment opportunities within the diverse aviation group. The recruitment drive is focused on cadet pilots and aircraft mechanics as well as seeking talented candidates for its renowned graduate and foundation programmes. Emirati employees will gain unrivalled global experience while enhancing the prestige of Abu Dhabi as the centre of hospitality between East and West.

Ibrahim Nasser, Chief Human Resources and Organisational Development Officer at Etihad Aviation Group, said, "Etihad’s UAE national development strategy is underpinned by two pillars of learning and growth, and aims to provide dynamic opportunities that will develop local talent within the company. Etihad is proud to support Abu Dhabi’s vision to become a global aviation hub by equipping the next generation with the skills and expertise required in the future."

The aviation industry is one of the most exciting employment opportunities in the world, with staff benefitting from easy access to global travel, as well as a dynamic working environment.

Etihad’s cadet pilot programme opens in 2019, seeking Emirati candidates with high school diplomas for one of the most exciting careers in aviation. The two-year training programme is delivered by Etihad Aviation Training, one of the world’s leading flight training schools. Graduates of the programme will join Etihad’s pilot ranks.

Aspiring job seekers may also be attracted to opportunities in Aircraft Mechanic programmes at Etihad which prepares Emiratis with high school diplomas to become aircraft mechanics and follow a career path to become Aircraft Technicians. The two-year programme features workshop rotations, heavy maintenance and the opportunity to focus on a particular mechanical engineering specialism.

Visitors to the exhibition will have the chance to learn more about the Foundation programme which consists of a combination of classroom training and experiential learning over an 18-month period, as well as the Graduate Officer scheme, a 12-month programme developing specific skills in various roles across the Etihad Aviation Group.

The four programmes are designed to address Etihad’s various business needs while at the same time prepare a cadre of talented UAE nationals for future careers in the aviation industry.

Etihad Aviation Group’s UAE National Training Programme has hosted more than 3,000 since it was launched in 2007.