Etihad Aviation Group to fund construction of 30 wells in Africa

By Wam

Etihad Aviation Group will fund the construction of 30 water wells in three African nations to assist in easing a critical shortage of clean water in remote communities.

The water wells will be constructed in select locations of Nigeria, Mauritania, and Sierra Leone by the end of 2019 as part of Etihad’s commitment to humanitarian aid through its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Aviation Group said, while announcing the initiative today.

He said that this supports the ‘Well of Hope’ water security initiative, which was launched during the holy month of Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

"Etihad Aviation Group is committed to supporting or initiating campaigns for the betterment of communities in need, and water security is a critical issue," Douglas said. "This initiative reflects our recognition of this crisis, and our commitment to contribute in a small way to a practical solution."

Globally, more than 844 million people lack access to clean drinking water, equivalent to one in every 10 people on earth. Each day, over 800 children under five years of age die due to the consumption of contaminated water or exposure to poor health conditions.