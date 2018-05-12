Etihad Museum celebrates Armed Forces unification anniversary

Etihad Museum, an entity managed by Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate’s dedicated entity for culture, arts and heritage, is celebrating the 42nd anniversary of the UAE Armed Forces unification at the museum’s current ‘Protectors of the Nation: Sacrifice and Giving’ military exhibition.

The anniversary is particularly significant this year as it coincides with the Year of Zayed the centenary anniversary of the birth of the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The founding father worked alongside the other Founding Fathers of the UAE to unify the Armed Forces and to secure protection for the Nation.

The exhibition was launched during the 46th UAE National Day celebrations and will run for six months. During this time, the exhibition welcomes visitors to learn about the formation of the UAE Armed Forces and its evolution ever since.

While sharing the fascinating history of the UAE Armed Forces, the exhibition also celebrates the individuals who have dedicated their lives to serving the nation and highlights the UAE's leading efforts to spread tolerance, brotherhood and positive values across the world through humanitarian missions.

The ‘Protectors of the Nation: Sacrifice and Giving’ exhibition is organised by the Dubai Culture’s Dubai Museums Company in partnership with the Ministry of Defence, the General Command of the Armed Forces, the Military History Museum and the National Archives, and the exhibition’s main sponsor Pure Health.

The Etihad Museum is open from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm, seven days a week.