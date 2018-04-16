Etihad Museum welcomes public to honour UAE Armed Forces by signing ‘Thank You Wall’

Etihad Museum, an entity managed by Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, Dubai Culture, is inviting the public to honour the UAE Armed Forces in a memorable way by signing its ‘Thank You Wall’, which is part of the museum’s current ‘Protectors of the Nation: Sacrifice and Giving’ military exhibition.

The ‘Thank You Wall’ is located inside the exhibition and serves as a meaningful reminder of all those who have given their lives for the UAE, also offering a tribute to the individuals who continue to serve their country every day. It provides the community with an excellent opportunity to commemorate the sacrifices made by the UAE Armed Forces and teach all generations about the honour, patriotism and bravery that underpins military service.

Abdulla bin Mussam Al Falasi, Director of the Etihad Museum, commented, "Remembering and thanking the UAE Armed Forces is the purpose of our ‘Protectors of the Nation: Sacrifice and Giving’ exhibition, which has generated huge interest among all ages and segments of our society. The response inspired us to create the ‘Thank You Wall’ at the exhibition, where the community is joining us to commemorate the brave and noble men who have sacrificed their lives for our nation, and show their appreciation for those who continue to uphold the UAE’s values across the world today."

The ‘Protectors of the Nation: Sacrifice and Giving’ exhibition is organised by the Dubai Culture’s Dubai Museums Company in partnership with the Ministry of Defence, the General Command of the Armed Forces, the Military History Museum and the National Archives, and Main Sponsor Pure Health. While sharing the fascinating history of the UAE Armed Forces, the exhibition also celebrates the individuals who have dedicated their lives to serving the nation and highlights the UAE's leading efforts to spread tolerance, brotherhood and positive values across the world through humanitarian missions.