etisalat by e& announces charity auction of special numbers to support “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign

DUBAI, 3rd April, 2023 (WAM) -- etisalat by e& announced it will dedicate ‘Diamond’ numbers and several special mobile numbers to be auctioned off during the Most Noble Number charity auction, which will begin on Saturday, 8th April at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach.

The charity auction is in support of the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

‘Diamond’ and special mobile numbers will be auctioned off during the Most Noble Number charity auction, in cooperation with Emirates Auction, in the presence of a host of businessmen and philanthropists.

Sustainable Solutions

Proceeds of the Most Noble Numbers charity auction will contribute to providing a food safety net for underprivileged populations as part of the aims of “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, the latest of a series of initiatives organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, to create sustainable solutions to fight hunger, eradicate its causes and limit its repercussions through clear programmes and targeted processes to effectively support vulnerable groups.

Charity auctions provide an innovative way for major contributors and influential philanthropists to help provide aid and support to underprivileged populations.

Sustainable Charity

etisalat by e& has dedicated the following Diamond+ numbers: 971548888888، 971565555500, 971568888887, 971565588888, 971565599999, 971547888888, 971542022222, 971564666664, 971545544444, 971566000006, 971562822222 which are among the most expensive in the world, to be auctioned during the Most Noble Number charity auction alongside a set of other special numbers.

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO of etisalat by e&, said, “etisalat by e& collaborates with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to hold the Most Noble Number charity auction for the third year running, as we are keen to facilitate contributions to the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign through digital and innovative channels that help achieve the campaign’s target.

“We are honoured to support this year’s inspiring campaign, which embodies His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision for sustainable charity, and reflects the UAE’s global message of aid and solidarity with those in need around the world,” he added.

Technical, logistic support

In collaboration with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Emirates Auction will provide all technical and logistical support requirements to ensure the success of the Most Noble Number charity auction.

This year’s “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign is the latest addition to the Foundation’s humanitarian programmes and initiatives, and aims to help achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, prominent among which is the fight against hunger.

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign offers individuals, businesses, businessmen and influential philanthropists new ways to donate and make a difference, further promoting a culture of endowment as a traditionally rooted tool of development, and an investment for the future.

Donation channels

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate AED 1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab, and there’s also the option to donate through the Smiles app.

