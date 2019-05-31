Etisalat launches first 5G network in MENA region

By Wam

Etisalat today launched a new, super-fast 5G network on 5G smartphones for its customers, the first in the Middle East and North Africa region, with a speed of up to 1Gbps and lower latency around 1 millisecond.

Etisalat customers can now enjoy 5G access on ZTE Axon 10 Pro, the first available 5G device from Etisalat, the first in the line of 5G devices from leading global smartphone brands expected to be unveiled this year, the telecom operator said.

Subscribers can enjoy and unleash highly connected technologies blending physical and digital realms from AR and VR to IoT, AI, autonomous vehicles, 3D printing, wearable technology and more. At around 20 times faster than 4G and with ultra-low latency, the 5G service will allow users to stream live 4K resolution videos anywhere and at any time, with virtually no lag.

Etisalat customers can now experience 5G and purchase ZTE Axon 10 Pro from the Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi and the Dubai Mall. Additionally, customers may also opt to buy using flexible Smart Pay plans on a 12-, 18- or 24-month contract starting from only AED241.

The 5G network will be available for all Etisalat postpaid, prepaid, consumer and business customers using 5G devices. All customers will be able to use existing data packs on the 5G network.