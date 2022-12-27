By Emirates24/7

Expected weather forecast for the coming days in the UAE ,according to the National Center of Meteorology(NCM).

Wednesday

WEATHER: Partly cloudy to cloudy accompanied by some convective clouds associated with rainfall over Scattered areas of the country, especially coastal, Northern, and Eastern areas.

WIND: Light to moderate Southwesterly becoming to Northwesterly winds, freshening gradually by morning and strong at times especially over the sea with a speed of 15 – 30 reaching 50 km/hr.

SEA: Moderate, becoming gradually rough by morning to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman sea.

Thursday

WEATHER: Humid by morning over some internal areas – partly cloudy in general and low clouds appear over some western coastal and eastern areas.

WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly becoming to Northeasterly winds Northward and Eastward, freshening at times Westward with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.

SEA: Rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in Oman sea.

Rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in Oman sea. Friday

WEATHER: Humid by morning over some internal areas – partly cloudy to cloudy at times – A gradual increase in temperatures.

WIND: Light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times Westward with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 40 km/hr.

SEA: Slight to moderate and rough at times Westward by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.

Saturday

WEATHER: Humid by morning over some internal areas – partly cloudy in general and low clouds appear over some coastal western areas and islands with a probability of light rainfall.

WIND: Light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times Westward with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 40 km/hr.

SEA: Slight to moderate and rough at times Westward by daytime in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.

Sunday

WEATHER: Humid by morning over some internal areas – partly cloudy in general and low clouds appear over some coastal western areas.

WIND: Light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 35 km/hr.

SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.

