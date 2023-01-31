By Emirates247

Expected weather forecast in UAE for the coming days, acorrding to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM)

Wednesday

WEATHER: Humid with a probability of mist formation over some Northern areas – low clouds will appear Eastwards – fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times especially westwards during day time.

WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly winds freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.

SEA: Moderate to rough at times in the Arabian gulf and slight to moderate in Oman sea

Thursday

Friday

WEATHER: Humid with a probability of fog or mist formation over some Internal areas – low clouds will appear Eastwards – partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the islands and some coastal and northern areas.

WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly becoming moderate to fresh Northwesterly winds gradually by afternoon, causing blowing dust westwards, with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.

SEA: Slight to moderate becoming rough gradually by afternoon in the Arabian gulf and slight in Oman sea

Saturday

WEATHER: Humid with a chance of fog or mist formation over some Internal and coastal areas –fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some northern and eastern areas - decrease in temperatures.

WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds freshening at times, with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.

SEA: Moderate to rough at times in the Arabian gulf and in Oman sea

Sunday

WEATHER: Humid with a probability of fog or mist formation over some Internal areas – Fair to partly cloudy especially Northward.

WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds freshening at times, with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.

SEA: Rough at times becoming moderate to slight by afternoon in Arabian gulf and in Oman sea

