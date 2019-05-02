Experience Dubai in 36 hours with The Dubai Stopover Pass!

By Staff

Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) is building on the Dubai Pass product portfolio, with the launch of the latest offering – the Dubai Stopover Pass, specifically designed for short-stay visitors to enjoy the emirate’s wide variety of attractions and experiences in the most affordable way.

Announced at Arabian Travel Market 2019 (ATM), The Dubai Stopover Pass allows visitors to save both time and money as it combines the city’s favoured attractions, tours and cruises into an easily accessible city pass.

Enabling stopover guests to choose between 2, 3 or 4 attractions in 36 hours, the pre-paid attraction pass allows tourists to enjoy a taste of Dubai in a short period of time.

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said: “Dubai’s reputation as a globally leading destination for leisure and business travel is underpinned by the continued investment and innovation into the emirate’s world-class tourism proposition. A key lever in driving this engagement amongst first-time and repeat international guests is our expanding variety of experiential offerings. With visitors looking for unique personalised experiences, we are committed to working closely with our partners to curate and deliver itineraries that can be enjoyed in shorter time frames. The Dubai Stopover Pass is testament to realising this ambition, with the city’s network of stakeholders across the public and private sector working together to unlock opportunities for everyone to enjoy.”

By purchasing the Stopover Pass before arrival, visitors can save up to 60% on the regular combined entrance prices. The Pass offers the best value available in Dubai allowing visitors to experience an array of popular attractions and experiences including Burj Khalifa (At the Top), Dubai Fountain Show and Lake Ride, City Sightseeing Hop On Hop Off Bus, Marina Dhow Cruise Dinner, Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo and Dubai Frame.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “With the introduction of the Dubai Stopover Pass, visitors are provided with additional ease of access to a variety of the city’s tourist attractions, at great value for both families and independent travellers. Offering a taste of the emirate’s leisure proposition while stopping for up to 36 hours, the new pass will not only allow guests to maximise their time in the city, but also encourage them to return, to explore what else Dubai has to offer. We will continue to support our partners who have invested heavily in the development of innovative attractions across the city, as we promote Dubai’s ever evolving destination offering to the world.”

Allowing visitors to enjoy the city’s attractions with ultimate flexibility, savings and convenience, each pass comes with adult and child options, starting at AED199 for adults and AED169 for children.

Joost Timmer, Managing Director, iVenture Card said: ‘’The brand-new Dubai Stopover Pass allows visitors to enjoy a taste of Dubai in a short time while making significant savings. The pass allows cash-free access to a choice of 6 iconic attractions, tours and cruises that will entice passers-through to return to experience more of the Arabian adventures available across the city.”

Cedric Scherer, General Manager, City Sightseeing Dubai said: “At City Sightseeing Dubai we are very excited about the latest Dubai Pass. The combined flexibility of our Hop On Hop Off double decker bus routes and the Stopover Pass provides an incredible opportunity for travellers short on time to discover this vibrant city.”

The pass also includes an optional add-on pocket Wi-Fi capability allowing visitors to stay connected as they explore the city. Available for purchase online at www.dubaipass.ae simply present the pass on arrival at the chosen attraction for cash-free entry across the emirate.