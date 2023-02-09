Experts Affairs Committee of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department suspended the registration of 13 experts

By Emirates247

Experts Affairs Committee of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department decided to suspend the registration of 13 experts in variouse technical specializations, after reviewing the results of the technical evaluation of experts` works before the judicial authorities for the year 2022, based on the results of the evaluation and inspection processes of their performance in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations, prepared by the Experts` Technical Office.

During the meeting held under the chairmanship of H. E. Chancellor/ Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department where the committee reviwed the requests for registration as experts in ADJD for 38 experts in various specializations. While the committee decided to enroll those applicants to a basic qualification program for experts, prepared by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy which will be one of the requirements of registration as an ADJD expert.

The committee also in this meeting approved the registration renewal request for an experts to be listed as judicial guardianship and liquidation expert. As well as reviewing two complaints against some experts and the committee issued its decisions accordingly.

ADJD Experts Affairs Committee meeting was chaired by H. E. Chancellor/ Yusuf Saeed Al Ebri, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, and membered by Chancellor/ Ali Al Shair Al Dhahiri - Director of Department of Judicial Inspection , Chancellor/ Mohammad Kamel Al Jundi – a judge at Al Ain Courts - Director of Lawyers Affairs, Youssef Hassan Al Hosani, Director of Judicial Support Sector, Khamis Mubark Al Ghubaisi , Director of Lawyers and Experts Affairs, and expert Dr. Hareb Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Experts` Technical Office.

