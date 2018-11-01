Expo 2020 Dubai marks UAE Flag Day

By WAM

Hundreds of Expo 2020 Dubai team members have participated in a ceremony to mark UAE Flag Day, with just over 700 days until the largest event in the country’s history.

Marking Flag Day, which is celebrated 3rd November every year, Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, led the commemorative ceremony, which has been held annually since it was declared in 2013 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to commemorate the accession of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the presidency in 2004.

People from 62 nationalities working to deliver the first World Expo in the Arab world joined in Expo’s celebration of the annual event.