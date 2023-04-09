Fasting period will exceed 14 hours in the UAE starting from April 11

By E247

The Emirates Astronomical Society announced that starting from April 11, the length of the "Shariah daytime" during the remaining days of the holy month of Ramadan will exceed 14 hours in all regions of the UAE.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, the society's president, said, "the length of day and night changes throughout the year depending on the sun's tilt from the equator and the latitude of the place. The closer the sun gets to the equator, the closer the length of night and day become equal, and the length of the day reaches its peak in the northern hemisphere of the earth when the sun reaches the Tropic of Cancer at 23.5 degrees north. The length of the night reaches its peak in the northern hemisphere of the earth when the sun reaches the Tropic of Capricorn at 23.5 degrees south, and the length of the day or night increases the farther we move away from the equatorial regions and head towards the polar regions, where we witness continuous day or night for several months, continuous day in summer and continuous night in winter."

He explained that in the UAE, the length of the Shariah daytime is at its maximum between June 17 and 25, reaching around 15 hours and 13 minutes, while it exceeds 15 hours between May 28 and July 16, and exceeds 14 hours between April 11 and August 31, and exceeds 13 hours between March 2 and October 12, and is less than 13 hours between October 12 and March 2, reaching its minimum amount of Shariah daytime hours between 14 and 28 December, reaching around 12 hours and 3 minutes.

