Fatima bint Mubarak offers condolences on death of Sheikha Hala Al Khalifa of Bahrain

By
  • Wam
Published

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has sent a message of condolences to HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, wife of the Bahraini King and President of the Supreme Council for Women, on the death of Sheikha Hala bint D'aij Al Khalifa, the mother of Sheikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Sheikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who passed away on Sunday.

In her message, H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak expressed her sincere condolences and sympathy to HRH Princess Sabeeka and prayed to Allah the Almighty to bless her soul with mercy in Paradise and bestow solace to her family.

