Federal Law allows UAE residents to participate in official sports competitions regardless of nationality

The UAE Cabinet has approved a federal law allowing all UAE residents to participate in all official sports competitions held in the country regardless of their nationalities.

The new law, which comes as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, translates UAE government's keenness to engage all residents in community activities in yet a new testament to the genuine principles and values of tolerance and cultural diversity embraced by the country.

The law applies to children of Emirati mothers, UAE passport holders, and all those born in the UAE along with residents of all nationalities.

The move goes in ideal harmony with the prudent vision of the country's wise leadership, the UAE Vision 202, and UAE Centennial 2071 Strategy to ensure sustainability through sports, and create a sports-friendly environment in line with the National Agenda Objectives aimed at preserving national identity and integrating all segments of society while preserving the UAE's unique culture, heritage and traditions and reinforces social and family cohesion.