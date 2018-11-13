Federal system to control 'vehicles spare parts' is mandatory in 2019

By Wam

The Emirates authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA, has announced that the Authority will start the mandatory implementation of the UAE system for the control of vehicle spare parts beginning next year. The implementation will include all vehicle manufacturers, suppliers and dealers of vehicle spare parts in the UAE.

The UAE system for the control of vehicle spare parts was issued last April, by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and after it was approved by the UAE Cabinet.

Abdullah Al Maeeni, Director-General of ESMA, said this on the sidelines of organising of a training workshop aimed at the inspection and control bodies in the UAE.

The system granted two periods for producers and traders, the first six months for spare parts not yet put on the market, and a full year for spare parts currently available in the country's markets, he added.

During the workshop, which was attended by more than 250 officials and concerned parties, Al Maeeni stressed the importance of registering vehicles spare parts within the Emirati system.

He said, "The development of this system aims to regulate the transport sector and vehicles in a comprehensive and integrated way, to support the safety of passengers and vehicles on the UAE’s roads, to reduce road accidents resulting from the use of passengers for defective or poor parts.

"The system focusses on providing the highest efficiency for basic parts, Such as brakes and the transmission arm, as well as spare parts for the electrical system and lighting units, as well as ventilation units and other fans," he added.

Al Maeeni pointed out that the continuous development of technical regulations is in line with the National Agenda 2021 and the UAE Government's action plans, particularly in terms of infrastructure.

"We are all one team in the federal government. We seek to meet the objectives of the national agenda and make our state, the world's first in infrastructure quality," he said.

From the beginning of next year, ESMA will not allow the import, manufacture or use of spare parts without a certificate of conformity, in any place of repair, especially car repair workshops and garages, after the implementation of the new system.

The development of the UAE system for vehicle spare parts was based on specialised studies carried out by the ESMA technical team in coordination and integration with the concerned authorities in the federal and local government.