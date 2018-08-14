Federal Tax Authority launches first phase of ‘Tax Clinic’ in Ras Al Khaimah

By Wam

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has officially launched phase one of its "Tax Clinic" initiative, which seeks to maintain direct and constant communication with taxable businesses.

For three months, the campaign will cover all seven emirates to raise tax awareness across the country, urging taxable businesses to register with the Authority and promoting compliance with Tax Return requirements and the timely payment of due taxes. Phase one will take place in Ras al-Khaimah over the course of three days – from 7:30 am to 2:30 pm – until August 14, 2018, at the headquarters of Ras al-Khaimah’s Department of Economic Development (RAK-DED) and Ras al-Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ).

A press statement issued today explained that the "Tax Clinic" campaign will be organised as a collaboration between the Federal Tax Authority and the departments of economic development and municipalities in all emirates. Two teams of analysts and specialists from the FTA’s Registration, Tax Returns and Taxpayers Services will go on an extensive tour, which includes several meetings and an interactive seminar in each individual emirate, with taxable businesses that have not yet registered in the tax system or that have fallen behind on submitting their Tax Returns and settling their due taxes – particularly, small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The sessions introduced attendees to the procedures, reassuring them that registration for taxes, submitting Tax Returns and paying due taxes can all be completed – by the taxpayer or an authorised Tax Agent – easily and in a matter of minutes through the e-Services portal on the FTA’s official website.

The Authority noted that the team of specialists will answer questions from business owners to identify and address the reasons that prevented these businesses from registering and submitting Tax Returns, in addition to resolving any technical issues they may have faced while using the Authority’s digital portals.

The FTA explained that these meetings are organised in coordination with the departments of economic development and municipalities, who invited taxable businesses to attend and participate in the "Tax Clinic", held at the Customer Service Centres of each emirate’s department of economic development and other relevant authorities.

The FTA pointed out that in order to expand the scope of beneficiaries of these seminars, the Authority broadcast the meetings live via social media channels.

The Federal Tax Authority called on businesses to attend the "Tax Clinic" and benefit from the opportunity to ask any questions they may have, reiterating its commitment to coordinating with the relevant federal and local entities to implement the tax system and boost cooperation. This, in turn, serves to increase awareness among all stakeholders, maintain the utmost transparency and accuracy of information, and effectively address public enquiries to promote compliance with tax laws and prevent violations.

The Authority is intensifying its coordination meetings and awareness programmes to spread knowledge of the principles of the tax system, its executive and supervisory mechanisms, and its implementation, in addition to shedding light on the facilities and services that it provides to help taxpayers easily comply with tax regulations with minimum to no impact on their activities.