Filmmakers highlight need of Arabic language content for children

By Wam

Arab children are growing up watching Western and foreign films and television programmes as they cannot find similar content in Arabic, participants heard during the third session of Sharjah Ramadan Majlis on Sunday night.

Leading Arab actors and filmmakers, who shared their thoughts at the Majlis, also said government support or state patronage is vital to create good, world-class cinema for children in the Arab world.

Popular Kuwaiti actor, Khalid Al Buraiki, said the Arab world has neglected children’s films all these years. "Therefore, children rely on foreign films and programmes that are really not meant for them," he said in the Arts session of the Majlis titled ‘Children’s Cinema Responsibilities and Values’.

'Children's Cinema Responsibilities and Values'. Hosted by Sharjah Press Club of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, in partnership with the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, the session was moderated by popular television presenter Saeed Al Maamari, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council.

Veteran Egyptian actor Abdel Rahman Abu Zahra, said that producing cinema and entertainment for children is no child’s play and needs strong financial support and patronage from governments. "The industry has been going through a difficult time," he warned.

Popular Emirati filmmaker, Nahla Al Fahad, agreed with him, calling for a push to create positive and healthy cinema and television content for children in the UAE and the Arab world, which is in harmony with the Arab and Islamic values and traditions.