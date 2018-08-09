First batch of UAE pilgrims to leave for Hajj today

By Wam

The first batch of UAE pilgrims will leave on Thursday from country's airports to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

Dr Mohammed Matar al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf) and Head of the UAE’s official Hajj Mission, said that the preparatory mission that arrived last Saturday in Saudi Arabia is ready to receive the pilgrims at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Madinah Airport in order to facilitate their entry.

Al Kaabi pointed out to the great support of the wise leadership for the pilgrims, saying, that the Hajj Mission has completed all necessary procedures and ensured communication and coordination between Awqaf and the UAE airports. The ifta offices have been dedicated at the airports to answer all pilgrim’s enquiries as well as distributing Hajj bags.