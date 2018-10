By Wam

The Ajman Tourism Development Department, ATDD, yesterday opened 'Fantastico Splash', the first children's water park in the UAE, at Marina 1, in Ajman.

Spread over an area of 2,500 square metres, the park will be opened to families from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends and public holidays.

The project is expected to boost domestic as well as family tourism in the emirate, especially as it is the first of its kind park in the country for children.