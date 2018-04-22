First Emirati Ballerina mesmerises audiences of Abu Dhabi Classics

Led by Bolshoi Soloists Ivan Vasiliev and Maria Vinogradova from the Donetsk Opera and Ballet Theatre, alongside the first Emirati ballerina Alia Al Neyadi, Le Corsaire Ballet captivated audiences on Friday in the atmospheric grandeur of Emirates Palace, providing a graceful final bow for the tremendously successful Abu Dhabi Classics season 2017/18.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT, and produced by FLASH Entertainment, the Abu Dhabi Classics programme introduced one of the world’s most prestigious ballet theatre groups to audiences from across the Emirates.

Spanning three gripping acts across a visual variety of locations and set-pieces ranging from lively marketplaces to mysterious caves, the gripping narrative guided spellbound audiences through the tale of Conrad, chief of the pirates and his whirlwind romance with the beautiful Medora, a young Greek maiden.

The performers brought to life on the stage theatrical re-imaginings of verses from Le Corsaire, a famed story of adventure in the form of classical ballet based on Lord Byron’s poem.

