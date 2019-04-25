First Emirati-Georgian Political Consultations Committee meeting takes place in Abu Dhabi

By Wam

The first Emirati-Georgian Political Consultations Committee meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE delegation was led by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, and included Issa Abdullah Al Basheh Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to Georgia, and Ahmed Al Hay Al Hamli, Director of the West-Asia Administration at the Ministry.

Alexander Khvtisiashvili, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, headed the Georgian delegation, which included Roland Beridze, Georgia Non-Resident Ambassador to the UAE.

During the meeting, both sides discussed their cooperation and ways of reinforcing them. They also talked about current regional and international developments and topics of mutual concern, as well as how to convey their views to the international community and serve their overall interests.