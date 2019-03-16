First Lady of the Dominican Republic visits Wahat Al Karama

By Wam

The First Lady of the Dominican Republic, Cándida Montilla de Medina, visited on Friday Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.

She is in the UAE to attend the Special Olympics World Games 2019, which got underway at Zayed Sports City on Wednesday.

Upon her arrival, she was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

Afterwards, she went on a tour across Wahat Al Karama and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.