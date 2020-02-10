First new coronavirus patient in UAE recovers: Ministry of Health

A 73-year-old woman from China, admitted into hospital care in the UAE after being infected by the new coronavirus, has recovered, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said today.

“Liu Yujia has recovered fully and can carry on with life normally,” according to the Ministry.

The Emirates News Agency, WAM, accompanied Consul General Li Xuhang of China and Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Assistant Under-Secretary for Health Centres and Clinics, Dr. Hussein Al Rand, who visited the grandmother, congratulating her on her full recovery.

The Chinese national expressed her thanks and appreciation to the UAE for the great care and medical attention she received.

Yujia went on to say that she is thankful for the care provided by the UAE's healthcare authorities to her family members as well who were also tested positive for the new coronavirus.

"I would like to thank the Consul General of China and the representative of UAE’s Ministry of Health for their visit," she added.

Consul-General Zuhang told WAM that the "UAE leadership, government and people have demonstrated the true meaning of solidarity with the People's Republic of China in confronting this latest outbreak."

He expressed his relief and joy following the announcement of Yujia's recovery, lauding the UAE's advanced health care systems and "the strong coordination between China and UAE."

For his part, Dr. Al Rand said, "The results of the 2019-nCoV detection test conducted on the patient turned out negative of the new coronavirus. She is now in a good health and fully recovered."

He went on to note that the UAE has taken all necessary measures to deal with the newly announced coronavirus cases.

He added, "Individuals diagnosed are receiving proper health care in accordance with leading World Health Organisation standards, with each individual case being monitored until full recovery is attained."

"This case of the Chinese lady increases hope that other discovered cases in the UAE can also be fully recovered," he affirmed.

