First new Dubai Metro train to arrive next November: TRA

By WAM

The Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Mattar Al Tayer announced that the first of the new Dubai Metro trains would arrive in Dubai in November, and the last one would arrive by the end of October 2019. Al Tayer made this announcement after attending the technical test run of the first train on a 500m test track at Alstom Company’s factory in Poland. The new metro carriages manufacturing progress had reached 10 percent at the facility.

The train rolled over the test track at varying speeds, and multiple tests were carried out on the safety systems, electric propulsion, braking system, emergency stops and the train doors operating systems.

Attendees besides Al Tayer, included Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of Rail Agency, Abdul Rida Abu Al Hassan, Executive Director of Rail Planning and Projects in addition to directors & engineers from RTA and Alstom.

Al Tayer inspected the interiors of the new rail carriages, which are being manufactured under a contract for the supply of 50 trains, 15 of which will be deployed to serve Expo 2020 and 35 will be used to enhance Dubai Metro service.

Al Tayer checked the additions and improvements introduced to the interior design of the metro carriages such as dedicating the last carriage for women and children and leaving part of the first carriage for the Gold Class. Other carriages will be of Silver Class. Seats will be transversal in the Gold Class, and longitudinal in the Silver Class as well as women & children’s carriage. The improved design will increase the intake of trains by 8 percent from 643 riders to 696 riders. The exterior design of trains will remain unchanged to maintain the design identity of Dubai Metro and its familiar colours to the public," said Al Tayer.

Additions include revamping the designs, without affecting the identity of handles, lighting, and locations of digital signage. They also include an illuminated dynamic map for the metro route & stations, using LED power-saving lighting system, and modifying the design of the luggage compartment to make it usable by standing commuters. Improvements also cover the shape and number of handles, the use of modern digital display systems, distributing seats at the two sides of the train and increasing the gangway connecting between carriages. The new carriages are customised to be used by People of Determination and the smooth boarding and alighting of riders.

Al Tayer described the technical test run of trains as a milestone in the construction of Route 2020 Project, which involves the extension of the Dubai Metro Red Line 15 km from Nakheel Harbour & Tower Station to the site of Expo 2020.