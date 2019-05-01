Flydubai celebrates 10 years of flying

By Staff

Flydubai marks 10 years of changing the way people travel at this year’s Arabian Travel Market and launches website for passengers to share their memories

Dubai-based flydubai’s participation at this year’s Arabian Travel Market (ATM) coincided with the start of the celebrations for the carrier’s 10th anniversary. The airline, which started operations on 01 June 2009, marked this occasion with the launch of a new website for passengers to share their memories.

Over the last decade, the airline has changed the way people travel. It enters a new chapter of its maturity cemented by steady growth, enhanced passenger experience and a renewed commitment to opening up previously underserved markets.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, flydubai’s Chief Executive Officer, commented on the occasion: “flydubai has come a long way since its first flight in 2009. Our agility, our profound understanding of the evolving passenger needs and our commitment to open up previously underserved markets has enabled us to enhance our business model and product offering to become the airline we are today.”

“We were established with a mandate to provide convenient, reliable and affordable travel services with the aim to remove barriers to travel, create free flows of trade and tourism and enhance connectivity between different cultures. We remain true to that mandate and today 71 of our destinations had no or very few direct airlinks from the UAE. Serving these markets enables a population of 1.5 billion the opportunity for more convenient travel, access to an international aviation hub as well as making their countries more accessible to the world,” added Al Ghaith.

In celebration of ten years of flydubai, the airline has launched a dedicated website www.comeflydubaiwithus.com which provides a platform for all passengers to share their favourite flydubai travel memories. This website showcases the experiences that flydubai has enabled over the past ten years; whether it was passengers visiting friends and family, travelling for business or simply enjoying a well-earned holiday somewhere on the flydubai network. The airline is inviting all passengers who have travelled with flydubai to get involved and share their favourite memories. Those who participate will have the opportunity to win one of 10 pairs of return Economy Class tickets within the flydubai network.

“As we are celebrate our 10th anniversary this year, I would like to look back at some of our key achievements and acknowledge the hard work and efforts of our extremely committed and reliable team here at flydubai. The growth and success of our airline wouldn’t have been possible without them,” continued Al Ghaith.

Since commencing operations, flydubai has created a network of more than 90 destinations in 47 countries across Africa (12 points), Central Asia and the Caucasus (10 points), Europe (27 points), the GCC and the Middle East (26 points), and the Indian Subcontinent (18 points).

More than 70 million passengers have chosen to flydubai since it launched and there have been a number of milestones since its inception in 2009: from introducing Inflight entertainment to its fleet in 2010 to Business Class in 2013, placing three aircraft orders and most recently announced an extensive codeshare partnership with Emirates.

During ATM, flydubai hosted more than 500 travel agents from around its expanding network to thank them for their support over the years.