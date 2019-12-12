flydubai lands in Yangon

By WAM

Dubai-based airline, flydubai, Wednesday celebrated its inaugural flight to Yangon, Myanmar, expanding its network to include Southeast Asia, with the new daily flights being codeshared with Emirates and operating from Terminal 3 at the Dubai International Airport, DXB.

Onboard the inaugural flight was a senior delegation led by Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Subcontinent and Africa) at flydubai. Upon its arrival in Yangon, the delegation was met by U Phyo Min Thein, Chief Minister of Yangon Region; Daw Nilar Kyaw, Minister of Electricity, Industry, Roads and Transport, along with U Htun Myint Naing, Chairman of Asia World Group of Companies, and Jose Angeja, COO of Yangon Aerodrome Company Limited.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Sreedharan said, "We are delighted to start our new daily service to Yangon, as we see flydubai’s network expand further East. We are confident that the new service will not only support the trade links between the UAE and Myanmar but also become a popular route for passengers travelling from the UAE and the GCC and for those connecting to Europe and the USA with Emirates. It is a wonderful way to conclude our 10th year of operations."

During his opening remarks at the event, U Phyo Min Thein said, "Yangon International Airport plays an essential role in tourism development of Myanmar. The airport is a gateway to international travel. We want to extend a warm welcome to flydubai's inaugural flight today and give thanks to developing our tourism sector, and secondly, recognise Dubai as an international transit hub."

Emirates will codeshare on this route and for bookings under the codeshare, Emirates passengers will receive complimentary meals and the Emirates checked baggage allowance on flights operated by flydubai in Business and Economy class.

Angeja said, "We are delighted to receive a new international airline, which will not only maintain a direct flight to the Middle East - Dubai, as the main feeder of the European and American markets to Yangon, but also for adding a new route to Krabi (Thailand), increasing YIA’s connections portfolio, which will increase the number of passengers and visitors to Myanmar, as well as promote tourism in this particular case, amongst the three regions."