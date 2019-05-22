FNC approves draft law on senior citizens

By Wam

The Federal National Council, FNC, approved a draft federal law related to senior citizens, during the 16th meeting of the 4th regular session of its 16th legislative chapter held yesterday at its headquarters, headed by Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the FNC.

During the meeting, the FNC stated that the law will support the UAE’s well-established humanitarian and social system, especially as it was approved during the Year of Tolerance.

The law, which defines senior citizens as UAE nationals over the age of 60, will establish teams to protect senior citizens, whose members are specialists with judicial authority and have the appropriate qualifications, determined by the articles of the law.

The law will also increase punishments against anyone who establishes, operates or manages an institution for senior citizens who violate the law, through imprisonment, fines of between AED100,00 and AED 1 million, or both.

According to the law, care providers of vulnerable senior citizens who neglect their duties, cause injury or commit abuse can be punished by imprisonment, a fine between AED10,000 and AED50,000, or both.

Anyone else committing violence against senior citizens who cannot care for themselves can be punished by up to two years in prison, fined between AED10,000 and AED50,000, or both.