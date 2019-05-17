FNC discusses draft law on senior citizens

By Wam

The Federal National Council, FNC, held the 16th meeting of the fourth regular session of its 16th legislative chapter on Tuesday at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, headed by Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the FNC.

During the meeting, FNC members discussed a draft federal law related to senior citizens and the FNC’s budget for the 2020 fiscal year, and directed 11 questions to government representatives.

The 23-article law aims to enable senior citizens to remain part of their families and strengthen their stature in the community while the questions directed by FNC members related to priority sectors.

The FNC also reviewed a request from the temporary committee responsible for discussing the policy of the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, as well as a request presented by FNC member Khalid Ali bin Zayed to fine commercial licence owners with expired accounts, and a report from another temporary committee regarding its recommendations on the policy of the Emirates Post Group.