FNC, European Parliament discuss cooperation between UAE, EU

By Wam

Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, who is heading the FNC’s delegation during its visit to the European Parliament, today met with Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, to discuss the current cooperation between the UAE and EU countries.

Both sides also discussed their coordination on various issues of common interest, which will achieve the UAE’s goals and strengthen its humanitarian and development efforts, as well as the latest developments in several countries, including in Yemen, Syria and Libya, and the UAE’s humanitarian and development efforts to achieve security and stability, support refugees, and combat terrorism and extremism.

Dr. Al Qubaisi addressed the issue of the three Emirati islands occupied by Iran, which are Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa, as well as its call to solve this issue through direct talks with Iran or at the International Court of Justice.

Dr. Al Qubaisi stated that the UAE plays an active role in the "Global Coalition to Combat Terrorism," established the "Sawab Centre," and is hosting the "Hedayah Centre," which was founded by the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum in 2012 to combat terrorism and extremism. The EU is one of the members of the centre’s board of directors, she added.

Mogherini highlighted the close cooperation and existing partnership between the UAE and the EU, adding that these are strong and solid relations.

"The UAE is one of the political, economic, investment and security allies of EU countries, especially in combatting terrorism and extremism and achieving security and stability in the region and around the world," she added, while affirming that the EU aims to further its relations with the UAE, which has offered, in return, it political and economic support.

Mogherini also highlighted the UAE’s policies and its overall development. "We always welcome the UAE’s policies and its efforts to strengthen security and stability in the region, as well as its overall advancement, particularly in the areas of development, youth and women’s empowerment, social communication, tolerance and coexistence," she noted.

She also expressed the EU’s appreciation for the UAE’s role in stabilising Yemen, as its leading supporter, as well as its efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Yemeni crisis and its support of refugees in many countries, while highlighting the importance of advancing stability and peace in Yemen.