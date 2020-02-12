FNC is keeping pace with UAE’s renaissance, says Saqr Ghobash

By WAM

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, affirmed that over its 48-year history, the FNC has kept pace with the UAE’s social renaissance and overall development.

"During this time, the Council has discussed the issues of the nation and the needs of citizens and assumed its responsibility with a resolve based on the values of loyalty, belonging and the cohesion of the country’s leadership and people, in line with its sustainable development and in light of our federal path," he said ahead of the 48th anniversary of the house.

On the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the founding of the FNC, Ghobash thanked President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

Ghobash also praised their keenness to empower and support the FNC, as a cornerstone of the march of the federal state, advancing the development process, and building a better future for upcoming generations.

"On this national occasion, we remember the accomplishments of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the founding fathers, who built the federation and made the FNC a key pillar of the union's march," he further added.

Ghobash stressed that the FNC has presented a pioneering parliamentary experience based on the Shura approach inherent in the UAE’s society, making it an institution that has witnessed the nation’s gains and is a model of effective partnership for achieving comprehensive development in various areas.

"The UAE stands on the threshold of a new stage in the preparations for the next fifty years, and on this occasion, we renew our commitment to enhancing the UAE's global position as one of the world’s best countries," Ghobash further said.

Ghobash affirmed that the political empowerment programme announced by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa in 2005 has helped strengthen the FNC’s role in achieving the aspirations of the Emirati people and anticipating their future over the next fifty years.

"Celebrating the 48th anniversary of the founding of the council coincides with a new era of women’s empowerment during the current legislative term, in line with the decision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa to raise the representation of Emirati women in the FNC to 50 percent, which reflects the country’s future direction and represents a significant achievement, making the UAE a global leader in female parliamentary representation," he further noted.

"On the 48th anniversary, which coincides with the preparations for the next 50 years, we renew our pledge to our leadership, to harness our energies and capabilities to reach the summit of national responsibility and work wholeheartedly to continue the march of goodness, construction and giving. We also pledge to achieve what our dear country and people aspire to in terms of progress and prosperity and help make the UAE one of the best countries in the world," he said in conclusion.

