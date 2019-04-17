FNC passes draft federal law on medical assistance for reproduction

By Wam

The Federal National Council, FNC, has approved a draft federal law on medical assistance for reproduction during the 13th meeting of the 4th regular session of its 16th legislative chapter, which was held today its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, chaired by Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the FNC.

The FNC highlighted the importance of the law to regulate the business of medical assistance for reproduction and technologies, as well as protecting the community from illegal practices and ensuring the use of the latest scientific methods.

According to the law, a natural or legal person, who submits a request for a license to establish a centre within the country, must hire specialist health, technical and administrative staff, and secure the required medical equipment.

The session was attended by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, and Dr. Amin Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Public Health Policy and the Licensing Sector.

The ministry has said the draft law allows embryo, egg and sperm freezing which aims to give hope to those who experience difficulty reproducing by increasing their chances of getting pregnant, promoting children’s health, as well as to bolster the UAE Vision to achieve leadership in the field of fertilization and assisted reproduction.

In a previous statement, Dr. Amin Al Amiri highlighted the importance of the draft law, which was approved by the UAE Cabinet and requires approval by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan after which the executive regulations will be released through a Cabinet decision.

The proposed legislation, he added, aims to strengthen the legal framework that will organise the practice of offering medical assistance for reproduction, while preserving the identity of the society and its cultural, moral and religious components. He explained that medical assistance for reproduction includes the identification of medical tools and methods that will assist in pregnancy and childbirth without natural contact, which include clinical and biological interventions to facilitate conception.

In the short term, the proposed legislation will contribute to the development of the legal framework for healthcare practices in the country where the licensing, monitoring and inspection will be distributed between the Ministry and the other health authorities according to their medical specialties. Moreover, the proposed legislation will lead to the development of medical assistance services for reproduction in the country. The law includes all techniques and methods used in this field, taking into account the needs of the community and its intended contribution to the growth of such medical services offered by various fertility centers in the country. For its long-term impact, the proposed legislation will help strengthen UAE’s healthcare system, which will have a positive impact on public health and thus further improve development indicators.