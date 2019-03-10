FNC Speaker arrives in Morocco on official visit

By Wam

Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, arrived Saturday in Rabat, heading the council's delegation on an official visit to Morocco.

During the visit, Dr. Al Qubaisi will hold talks with senior officials and President of the House of Representatives, and the House of Councillors, to enhance joint parliamentary relations that keep pace with the developing ties between the UAE and Morocco in all fields.

The FNC Speaker will preside over the participating delegation in the 14th Session of the PUIC Conference that will take place in Rabat, Morocco, from 11th to 14th March, 2019.

According to the agenda of the conference, the participants will elect the members of the Bureau, endorse the agenda of the 14th session and learn about the secretary-general's report, as well as speeches of the heads of delegations, and adopt the report of the 21st session of the General Committee of the Union.

Dr. Al Qubaisi and her accompanying delegation were received at the airport by Habib El Malki, and Ali Salem Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Morocco.

The FNC delegation includes a number of council members.